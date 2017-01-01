Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Check It Out

Physical Education and Recess Improve Behavior, Test Scores

How To Plan An Out-of-the-Country Vacation For The Whole Family

Find Indoor Adventure at Kinetic Heights

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Sponsored Content

Raising Confident Decision-Makers

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Most Recent
The Doctor Is In
Special Needs
Health & Development

Why Does my Older Child Chew on Things?

How to help older children overcome putting things in their mouths.
Things To Do

Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Week

This week's must-do fun for the family (Jan. 9-12).
Things To Do

12 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

This weekend's family fun in Charlotte. (Jan. 6-8)
Food + Fun
Recipes
Seasonal

Snow Cream Recipe

This delicious snow cream recipe is made with only three ingredients.
Education

Websites for Kids Who Love Weather

Kid-friendly resources, interactive sites and games for kids who are curious about weather
Food + Fun
Seasonal

The Best 9 Homemade Hot Chocolate Recipes Ever

Take the chill out of the air with a cup of homemade hot chocolate. Here are nine recipes to die for.
Education
School
Classroom Chatter

6 Things I Learned About Myers Park Traditional Elementary

And they just might surprise you.
Health
Mental Health
Health & Development

Understanding 0bsessive Compulsive Disorder in Children

OCD is one of the most common disorders in children and adolescents, with estimates ranging from 1-2 percent of children in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Parenting
Lifestyle

Charlotte Parent's 12 Most-Read Stories of the Year

From best playgrounds to an interview with Emily Maynard, these top the list for most popular stories in 2016.
Things To Do
Outdoors

North Carolina Snow Tube Parks Offer Fun Winter Family Getaways

Make it a snow-filled day of downhill fun at one of these snow-tube parks.
Health

Concierge and Direct Primary Care

Concierge medical care and direct primary care offer new ways to be treated by physicians. What are the pros and cons?
Parenting
Teens
Solutions

Help Your Kids Decide What News is Worth Sharing

Help your child evaluate what he or she finds online and form sound opinions by asking a few key questions.
Style

Step into 2017 Looking Fit with Athletic Leisure Wear

Not quite ready to start on your fitness resolution? Look the part with function-meets-fashion “athleisure” wear.
Education
College Planning
Teens
College Transitions

Private Scholarships: Exposing the Truth About Them

Students and parents spend too much time seeking out private scholarships, and not enough focusing on where the bulk of aid money actually originates.
Health
Health & Development

Treating Knee Injuries in Kids

How to know when to go to the doctor.
Health & Development
Lifestyle

Raising Confident Decision-Makers

Age-by-age tips to help encourage good decision making from toddlerhood through the teen years.
Lifestyle
Work-Life

Get to Know: Erin Martin

A glimpse at the life of mom and retail store owner Erin Martin.
Lifestyle
Health + Fitness
Things To Do
Outdoors

5 Extreme Sports for Kids

Adventurous children may benefit from taking the challenge in extreme sports for kids.
Health + Fitness
Exercise
Development
Special Needs
Health
Mental Health
Lifestyle

Yoga for Kids

From schools to studios, yoga is popping up everywhere for kids, and for good reason.
Daddy Derek

Your 8-Year-Old Doesn't Need a Cell Phone

Maybe a walkie-talkie, but not a cell phone!
Seasonal Fun
Things To Do
Outdoors
The Daily Post

First Day Hikes at North Carolina State Parks

Join in one of 40 guided hikes scheduled at N.C. State Parks on New Year's Day.

More »

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Daily Calendar

January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTinkergarten!

Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum that adapts to region and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMCivil War Winter Quarters

Learn how civilians and soldiers have survived in the snow throughout the centuries. 

Cost: $7-$8; children 5 and under free

Where:
Historic Latta Plantation
5225 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-875-2312
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMSunday Nature Happenings

Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike,...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC  28278
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Free Weekend of Shows at Davidson Community Players

The youth ensemble classes at Davidson Community Players will present a weekend of family-friendly free shows. Admission is free and seating opens twenty minutes prior to each show. No reservations...

Cost: Free; donations welcome

Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
3:00 PMMeasure Up! Teen Cooking Challenge

Teens can practice making a recipe out of a cookbook and then sampling their creations.

Cost: Free

Where:
Beatties Ford Road Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-3000
Website »

More information
4:30 PMMy Life Under Hitler

Visit Mooresville Public Library in the Selma Burke Room to hear Frederick Folkerts speak about growing up in Wuppertal Germany during WWII.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mooresville Public Library
304 South Main St.
Mooresville, NC  28115
View map »


Telephone: 704-663-1062
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AMBudding Adventures

Kids can explore plant-life and aniamls and their habitats throughout the seasons with hands-on activities, crafts, games, puppet, hikes, and more. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »

More information
3:30 PMLEGO Club

Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
5:00 PMLEGO Program

Children can learn mathematical concepts of sorting, building, and geometry with the use of LEGO building blocks. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4800
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMTinkergarten!

Learn through play with Tinkergarten, shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum dapts to region and season,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMVictory Bounce

Stop by on the second Tuesday of every month for a special free sensory Open Bounce session for children with special needs and their families.

Cost: Free

Where:
BounceU of Charlotte
10624 Metromont Parkway
Suite 300
Charlotte, NC  28269
View map »


Telephone: 704-921-8771
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
12:30 PMWorking Like a Dog

Cats and dogs have powerful senses of sight and smell. Stop by to learn about the unique sensory characteristics of these animals.

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMPride & Prejudice Tour

Are you a fan of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice? Want to participate in a discussion about this classic tale, but not in a book club? This event might just be for you. After the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC  28207
View map »


Sponsor: The Mint Museum
Telephone: 704-337-2100
Contact Name: Guest Services
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMWee Wednesdays

"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...

Cost: $6

Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC  29730
View map »


Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFree Wednesday Evenings at the Mint Museum

Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
BOGO Skate Passes at Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Each Wednesday, two people can skate for the price of one at the rink. See website for operating hours. 

Cost: $10

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Star Wars: The Music

Grab your lightsabers and prepare for an evening of music that includes a score with selections from John Williams and all seven Star Wars films. Thurs., 7:30pm; Fri., 8pm; Sat., 8pm.

Cost: $21+

Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-972-2000
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AMWarm Up Your Muscles

Preschoolers can engage with books through movement and pre-reading skills. 

Cost: Free

Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMHistoric Cooking Guild

Join the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley as they return to the Kitchen House. The ladies will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration.

Cost: Free

Where:
The President James K Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-7145
Contact Name: Angela Thorpe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Star Wars: The Music

Grab your lightsabers and prepare for an evening of music that includes a score with selections from John Williams and all seven Star Wars films. Thurs., 7:30pm; Fri., 8pm; Sat., 8pm.

Cost: $21+

Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-972-2000
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMK(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace

K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace is a community-created exhibit about police-involved shootings throughout the nation and here in Charlotte.  Co-created with activists and law enforcement, the...

Cost: $5 - $8

Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. Seventh St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »

More information
10:30 AMCrafty Critters

Explore nature through arts and crafts. Each session will have a different theme and participants can take home a craft. Dress for mess.

Cost: $3

Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-875-1391
Website »

More information
10:30 AMIredell Museums Programs for Young Children

Programs include storytime and hands-on activities designed for sensory skills and developmental growth. The program schedule includes: Jan. 6 - Snowman Mosaic Jan. 14 - Snow Globe Art...

Cost: $6 per child/adult; $3 for each additional child

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 4:30 PMTGIF at McDowell

Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. ...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMFood Truck Friday South-End

This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC  28203
View map »


Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 6:45 PMYoung Actors Symposium

  This unique opportunity open to all young actors, techies and film makers (ages 11–21) enables them learn from and get exposure to theatre and film professionals in the Southeast....

Cost: $15-$35

Where:
Northwest School of the Arts
1415 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC  28216
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AMDissection Series: Owl Pellets

Discover what owls eat and learn about their digestive process as you dissect pellets and examine the bones of an owl's prey. 20 kits will be available for interested participants. 

Cost: $10 in addition to museum admission

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMLakeshore Learning Event - Dinosaur Discovery

Explore the wild, prehistoric world of dinosaurs with hands-on science stations, hourly stories, and one-of-a-kind crafts. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC  28105
View map »


Telephone: 704-849-2370
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMCome Draw With Me

Visitors can meet and watch artists at work around the museum's galleries and bring their own sketch pads and pencils for drawing sessions. 

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Museum of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Telephone: 803-329-2121
Website »

More information
10:00 AMSTEM 101

Teens can participate in a variety of hands-on science experiments, engineering projects, or math puzzles.

Cost: Free

Where:
Steele Creek Library
13620 Steele Creek Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6800
Website »

More information
10:00 AMCarolinasHealthCare System 2017 MLK Holiday Parade

More than 100 community organizations, marching bands, and step and drill teams will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Uptown Charlotte
100 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-336-2424
Website »

More information
10:45 AM - 11:30 AMH2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness Charlotte Family and Me Kickboxing Pop-up class

Join H2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness-Charlotte at Aerial CLT for the first of 3 pop-up class events with Family and Me Kickboxing for all ages. 

Cost: $5 per person (cash only)

Where:
Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 757-831-6027
Website »

More information
11:00 AMCSO Lollipops: Lemony Snicket's "The Composer is Dead"

This special program features an orchestral "whodunit" with Lemony Snicket's "The Composer is Dead" that includes the entire orchestra under investigation for a heinous...

Cost: $19.50+

Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-972-2000
Website »

More information
12:30 PMRavishing Reptiles

Visit with the reptile residents and find out what type of unique habitat they require to live in.

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMSuper Saturday

Stop by the Story Lab for activities and free entertainment from Donna Pruitt The Balloon Lady.  

Cost: Free

Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMFamily Fun Day

The Charlotte Museum of History will partner with Drums 4 Life to produce three Family Fun Days that celebrate African American culture. The January event will explore explore Justice, Protest and...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
Charlotte, NC  28215
View map »


Telephone: 704-568-1774
Website »

More information
Star Wars: The Music

Grab your lightsabers and prepare for an evening of music that includes a score with selections from John Williams and all seven Star Wars films. Thurs., 7:30pm; Fri., 8pm; Sat., 8pm.

Cost: $21+

Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-972-2000
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMK(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace

K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace is a community-created exhibit about police-involved shootings throughout the nation and here in Charlotte.  Co-created with activists and law enforcement, the...

Cost: $5 - $8

Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. Seventh St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMLakeshore Learning Free Crafts for Kids Event

Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC  28105
View map »


Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »

More information
1:00 PMEnvirocaching

Use a GPS unit to track down environmental treasures with the help of a museum naturalist. 

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Goldilocks and the Three Bears

In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
New Kid

Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit Module

Magazine

January 2017 cover

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Newsletter Sign-Up

Stay connected to what's going on for kids and families in the Charlotte area by signing up for our FREE e-newsletters!

Subscribe

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Directories

Charlotte Baby and Toddler Resources
Charlotte Camps
Charlotte Consignment Stores
Charlotte Day Trips + Family Travel
Charlotte Education Resources
Charlotte Enrichment + After School
Charlotte Family Dining
Charlotte Family Support Groups
Charlotte Mom-Approved Doctors
Charlotte Party Planning
Charlotte Schools
Charlotte Special Needs Resources
Charlotte Sports + Fitness
Charlotte Urgent Care Centers
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Most Popular

Snow Cream Recipe

The Skinny Pregnancy

Where to Ski, Snowboard and Tube Near North Carolina

North Carolina Snow Tube Parks Offer Fun Winter Family Getaways

Guiding Girls Through Pre-puberty

7 Best Charlotte Suburbs for Families

What’s on Your Teen’s 'Finsta' Account?

A North Carolina Bucket List

The Best 9 Homemade Hot Chocolate Recipes Ever

Boys and Hormones

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Annual Guides

Education Guide

This comprehensive guide covers preschool, private, charter and public schools in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Union and York counties.

GPS [Go. Play. See.]

Your guide to raising kids in the Queen City, plus our 2016 Readers' Favorites for places to play, explore and learn with the kids.