Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Check It Out

Physical Education and Recess Improve Behavior, Test Scores

5 Extreme Sports for Kids

Enter To Win: Tickets to Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Sponsored Content

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Most Recent
Things To Do

Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Week

This week's must-do fun for the family (Jan. 16-19).
Education
School
The Daily Post

Things to Know About the CMS School Choice Lottery

What's new and different with next year's magnet programs?
Things To Do

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

This weekend's family fun in Charlotte. (Jan. 13-15)
Daddy Derek

Your 8-Year-Old Doesn't Need a Cell Phone

Maybe a walkie-talkie, but not a cell phone!
Family
Moms Managing Media
Lifestyle

Resolutions You'll Want to Keep

6 tips to reset your family time.
Special Needs
Health & Development
The Doctor Is In

Why Does my Older Child Chew on Things?

How to help older children overcome putting things in their mouths.
Recipes
Seasonal

Snow Cream Recipe

This delicious snow cream recipe is made with only three ingredients.
Education

Websites for Kids Who Love Weather

Kid-friendly resources, interactive sites and games for kids who are curious about weather
Seasonal
Food + Fun

The Best 9 Homemade Hot Chocolate Recipes Ever

Take the chill out of the air with a cup of homemade hot chocolate. Here are nine recipes to die for.
School
Education
Classroom Chatter

6 Things I Learned About Myers Park Traditional Elementary

And they just might surprise you.
Health
Mental Health
Health & Development

Understanding 0bsessive Compulsive Disorder in Children

OCD is one of the most common disorders in children and adolescents, with estimates ranging from 1-2 percent of children in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Lifestyle
Parenting

Charlotte Parent's 12 Most-Read Stories of the Year

From best playgrounds to an interview with Emily Maynard, these top the list for most popular stories in 2016.
Things To Do
Outdoors

North Carolina Snow Tube Parks Offer Fun Winter Family Getaways

Make it a snow-filled day of downhill fun at one of these snow-tube parks.
Lifestyle
Health

Concierge and Direct Primary Care

Concierge medical care and direct primary care offer new ways to be treated by physicians. What are the pros and cons?
Parenting
Solutions
Teens

Help Your Kids Decide What News is Worth Sharing

Help your child evaluate what he or she finds online and form sound opinions by asking a few key questions.
Style

Step into 2017 Looking Fit with Athletic Leisure Wear

Not quite ready to start on your fitness resolution? Look the part with function-meets-fashion “athleisure” wear.
Education
Teens
College Planning
College Transitions

Private Scholarships: Exposing the Truth About Them

Students and parents spend too much time seeking out private scholarships, and not enough focusing on where the bulk of aid money actually originates.
Health
Health & Development

Treating Knee Injuries in Kids

How to know when to go to the doctor.
Health & Development
Lifestyle

Raising Confident Decision-Makers

Age-by-age tips to help encourage good decision making from toddlerhood through the teen years.
Lifestyle
Work-Life

Get to Know: Erin Martin

A glimpse at the life of mom and retail store owner Erin Martin.
Things To Do
Outdoors
Health + Fitness
Lifestyle

5 Extreme Sports for Kids

Adventurous children may benefit from taking the challenge in extreme sports for kids.

More »

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Daily Calendar

January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSunday Fun Day: Fired Up! Women in Glass

Families can participate in art projects, artist demos, gallery visits, and yoga sessions. Create glass-inspired sculptures inspired by the works in "Fired Up: Contemporary Glass by Women...

Cost: $6 for adults; free for children

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
3:00 PMCharlotte Contemporary Ensemble

This gospel choir program celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

Cost: $10-$15; children 12 and under free

Where:
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
301 Caldwell Lane
Davidson, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMQueen Victoria Tea

This tea will explore the life and times of Queen Victoria who inherited the throne in 1837 at the age of eighteen. She reigned for almost sixty-four years, during one of the greatest periods of...

Cost: $20 for members; $25 for public

Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
Charlotte, NC  28215
View map »


Sponsor: The Charlotte Museum of History
Telephone: 704-568-1774
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Goldilocks and the Three Bears

In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
New Kid

Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration

Enjoy free admission to the museum on both days as the museum celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday programming will include a discussion and examination of the newest exhibit,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMFood Lion® Presents: MLK Day Celebration

Bring the family and celebrate MLK Day at the Gantt Center and commemorate the day with panel discussions, art-making workshops, guided tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings, and more. This event...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
View map »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMartin Luther King Jr. Day

Visit the museum to hear the story "Martin Luther King Jr." by Marion Dane Baur, and then take part in related experiments and crafts.

Cost: $10

Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 11:30 AMDay of Service

Thinking about giving back to your community on this day of service? Then visit the McDowell Nature Preserve and help out with a current project. Meet at the Nature Center to connect with people...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMDissection Lab: Earthworms

Learn the basics of dissection as you examine the internal and external anatomy of the earthworm in this hands-on activity.  Discover why the earthworm is beneficial to the soil, and your...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMMLK Day Guided Hike

Enjoy Martin Luther King Day with a guided hike through the preserve. Registration is required.

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC  28278
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNature Story Corner

Hear a story (told with the help of puppets), make a nature-based craft, and take a hike in the woods. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »

More information
3:30 PMLEGO Club

Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration

Enjoy free admission to the museum on both days as the museum celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday programming will include a discussion and examination of the newest exhibit,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
12:30 PMDiggery Digger's Dino Adventure

Paleontologist Diggery Digger stops by Discovery Place Science and accidentally triggers the reawakening of dinosaurs in museums around the world in this live-stage performance.

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMLK Celebration

Celebrate the life, work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a keynote speaker and candle lighting ceremony. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Cone University Center at McKnight Hall
UNC Charlotte
9201 University City Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PMBookish Snowflakes

Teens can use recycled books to create snowflake creations. 

Cost: Free

Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMTinkergarten!

Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...

Cost: $20/class

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMHome School Program

This class will feature the topic of Space. Students will explore the solar system, including eclipses and how gravity affects the body, through hands-on activities and a visit to the...

Cost: $7

Where:
Museum of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, NC
View map »


Telephone: 803-329-2121
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
12:30 PMLeaping Lizards

Create a mini reptile or amphibian habitat and see why these animals enjoy living outdoors. 

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
4:00 PMPaws to Read

Children can boost their reading and literacy skills by reading to a certified therapy dog. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4800
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMRescue Ranch Homeschool Club

Each session students have a STEM based problem to solve.  They work in groups and use their hands to discover possible ways to solve the problem.  Parents are given an outline with key...

Cost: $20/month or $50 for semester

Where:
Rescue Ranch
1424 Turnersburg Hwy.
Statesville, NC  28625
View map »


Telephone: 704-768-0909
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMWee Wednesdays

"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...

Cost: $6

Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC  29730
View map »


Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMHome School Program

This class will feature the topic of Space. Students will explore the solar system, including eclipses and how gravity affects the body, through hands-on activities and a visit to the...

Cost: $7

Where:
Museum of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, NC
View map »


Telephone: 803-329-2121
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFree Wednesday Evenings at the Mint Museum

Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AMWarm Up Your Muscles

Preschoolers can engage with books through movement and pre-reading skills. 

Cost: Free

Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMWildlife in Winter

Features local speakers sharing their knowledge on our region's environment from butterflies to bears and everything in between.

Cost: Free

Where:
McClintock Middle School
1925 Rama Road
Charlotte`, NC  28212
View map »


Telephone: 704-517-2535
Contact Name: Ernie McLaney
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMHornets Family Night

Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors.The Hornets Family Night deal is back! Score three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas for just $60. (Not available on game day). Fleece blanket...

Cost: Three tickets, three hot dogs and three sodas for $60. Advance purchase required

Where:
The Spectrum
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMSketching in the Galleries: Fired Up

Experience form in this special exhibition through sketching. Learn and refine methods and strategies to sketch in the galleries and interpret works of art. All skill levels welcome. All materials...

Cost: $12 (Mint Members save 25%)

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 South Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2100
Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent Night at the Opera: La Traviata

Designed for K-12 students, this event features pre-opera performances by local students, a Q&A with cast members at intermission, youth guides, and English subtitles above the stage. 

Cost: $10-$15

Where:
Belk Theater
130 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-1000
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:30 AMIredell Museums Programs for Young Children

Programs include storytime and hands-on activities designed for sensory skills and developmental growth. The program schedule includes: Jan. 6 - Snowman Mosaic Jan. 14 - Snow Globe Art...

Cost: $6 per child/adult; $3 for each additional child

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 4:30 PMTGIF at McDowell

Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. ...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMFood Truck Friday South-End

This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC  28203
View map »


Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PMHornets Family Night

Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets.The Hornets Family Night deal is back! Score three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas for just $60. (Not available on game day).

Cost: Three tickets, three hot dogs and three sodas for $60. Advance purchase required

Where:
The Spectrum
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMCreature Feature: Petpalooza

Learn about responsible pet ownership while you visit with rescued and exotic pets. 

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
11:00 AMRookie Science

Children can immerse themselves in the world of science through books and hands-on activities. 

Cost: Free

Where:
West Boulevard Library
2157 West Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-7400
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:30 PMInnovate 301

Catapults, giant crossbows and other wartime inventions were key in helping Genghis Khan and his descendants build the largest nation the world has ever known. Build your own replica of a siege...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 3:00 PMSaturday Family Workshop: Chinese Blossoms

Ring in the Chinese New Year by checking out the Chinese ceramic collection, and paint and stamp a beautiful plum blossom picture. Children must be accompanied by an adult.  Kids and adults...

Cost: $16 per child/ $12 Mint member

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2107
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMWinter Wonderland Hike

Come to McDowell Nature Preserve for a guided hike and discover the beautiful sights and sounds of winter. This is an easy hike to see our wonderful forest during the coldest season of the year....

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
7:00 PMTim Hawkins with Special Guest Kenn Kington

Performing at more than 100 sold-out concerts each year, family-friendly comedian Tim Hawkins includes  bits on the perils of marriage, homeschooling, and growing up in the Midwest as part of...

Cost: $17+

Where:
Ovens Auditorium
2700 East Independence Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-3600
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMTosco Music Party

Tosco Music Party is a quarterly concert series with a “living room” feeling and is a performance of one or two songs by each of a variety of approximately 15 scheduled acts. The...

Cost: $14-$24

Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-218-9108
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMLakeshore Learning Free Crafts for Kids Event

Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC  28105
View map »


Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Goldilocks and the Three Bears

In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
New Kid

Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit Module

Magazine

January 2017 cover

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Newsletter Sign-Up

Stay connected to what's going on for kids and families in the Charlotte area by signing up for our FREE e-newsletters!

Subscribe

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Directories

Charlotte Baby and Toddler Resources
Charlotte Camps
Charlotte Consignment Stores
Charlotte Day Trips + Family Travel
Charlotte Education Resources
Charlotte Enrichment + After School
Charlotte Family Dining
Charlotte Family Support Groups
Charlotte Mom-Approved Doctors
Charlotte Party Planning
Charlotte Schools
Charlotte Special Needs Resources
Charlotte Sports + Fitness
Charlotte Urgent Care Centers
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Most Popular

The Skinny Pregnancy

Guiding Girls Through Pre-puberty

7 Best Charlotte Suburbs for Families

North Carolina Snow Tube Parks Offer Fun Winter Family Getaways

Where to Ski, Snowboard and Tube Near North Carolina

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

6 Things I Learned About Myers Park Traditional Elementary

A North Carolina Bucket List

Boys and Hormones

5 Places to Ice Skate in Charlotte

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Annual Guides

Education Guide

This comprehensive guide covers preschool, private, charter and public schools in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Union and York counties.

GPS [Go. Play. See.]

Your guide to raising kids in the Queen City, plus our 2016 Readers' Favorites for places to play, explore and learn with the kids.