James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Families can participate in art projects, artist demos, gallery visits, and yoga sessions. Create glass-inspired sculptures inspired by the works in "Fired Up: Contemporary Glass by Women...
Cost: $6 for adults; free for children
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
This gospel choir program celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Cost: $10-$15; children 12 and under free
Where:
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
301 Caldwell Lane
Davidson, NC
View map »
This tea will explore the life and times of Queen Victoria who inherited the throne in 1837 at the age of eighteen. She reigned for almost sixty-four years, during one of the greatest periods of...
Cost: $20 for members; $25 for public
Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
Charlotte, NC 28215
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Charlotte Museum of History
Telephone: 704-568-1774
Website »
Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.
Cost: $10 skate rental
Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form. Closed Mondays; open...
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »
Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »
This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...
Cost: $6-$12
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Enjoy free admission to the museum on both days as the museum celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday programming will include a discussion and examination of the newest exhibit,...
Cost: Free
Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »
Bring the family and celebrate MLK Day at the Gantt Center and commemorate the day with panel discussions, art-making workshops, guided tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings, and more. This event...
Cost: Free
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
Visit the museum to hear the story "Martin Luther King Jr." by Marion Dane Baur, and then take part in related experiments and crafts.
Cost: $10
Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »
Thinking about giving back to your community on this day of service? Then visit the McDowell Nature Preserve and help out with a current project. Meet at the Nature Center to connect with people...
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
Learn the basics of dissection as you examine the internal and external anatomy of the earthworm in this hands-on activity. Discover why the earthworm is beneficial to the soil, and your...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Enjoy Martin Luther King Day with a guided hike through the preserve. Registration is required.
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.
Cost: $10 skate rental
Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Hear a story (told with the help of puppets), make a nature-based craft, and take a hike in the woods.
Cost: Free
Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »
Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »
This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form. Closed Mondays; open...
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »
Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »
This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Enjoy free admission to the museum on both days as the museum celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday programming will include a discussion and examination of the newest exhibit,...
Cost: Free
Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Paleontologist Diggery Digger stops by Discovery Place Science and accidentally triggers the reawakening of dinosaurs in museums around the world in this live-stage performance.
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »
Celebrate the life, work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a keynote speaker and candle lighting ceremony.
Cost: Free
Where:
Cone University Center at McKnight Hall
UNC Charlotte
9201 University City Blvd.
, NC
View map »
Teens can use recycled books to create snowflake creations.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...
Cost: $20/class
Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28209
View map »
This class will feature the topic of Space. Students will explore the solar system, including eclipses and how gravity affects the body, through hands-on activities and a visit to the...
Cost: $7
Where:
Museum of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 803-329-2121
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Create a mini reptile or amphibian habitat and see why these animals enjoy living outdoors.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Children can boost their reading and literacy skills by reading to a certified therapy dog.
Cost: Free
Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4800
Website »
Each session students have a STEM based problem to solve. They work in groups and use their hands to discover possible ways to solve the problem. Parents are given an outline with key...
Cost: $20/month or $50 for semester
Where:
Rescue Ranch
1424 Turnersburg Hwy.
Statesville, NC 28625
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-768-0909
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...
Cost: $6
Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
View map »
More information
Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »
This class will feature the topic of Space. Students will explore the solar system, including eclipses and how gravity affects the body, through hands-on activities and a visit to the...
Cost: $7
Where:
Museum of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 803-329-2121
Website »
Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...
Cost: $6-$12
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Preschoolers can engage with books through movement and pre-reading skills.
Cost: Free
Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Features local speakers sharing their knowledge on our region's environment from butterflies to bears and everything in between.
Cost: Free
Where:
McClintock Middle School
1925 Rama Road
Charlotte`, NC 28212
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-517-2535
Contact Name: Ernie McLaney
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...
Cost: $6-$12
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors.The Hornets Family Night deal is back! Score three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas for just $60. (Not available on game day). Fleece blanket...
Cost: Three tickets, three hot dogs and three sodas for $60. Advance purchase required
Where:
The Spectrum
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »
January is National Hobbies Month. Go on a literacy scavenger hunt around the library and claim a prize after completion.
Cost: Free
Where:
Myers Park Library
1361 Queens Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-5800
Website »
Experience form in this special exhibition through sketching. Learn and refine methods and strategies to sketch in the galleries and interpret works of art. All skill levels welcome. All materials...
Cost: $12 (Mint Members save 25%)
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 South Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2100
Website »
Designed for K-12 students, this event features pre-opera performances by local students, a Q&A with cast members at intermission, youth guides, and English subtitles above the stage.
Cost: $10-$15
Where:
Belk Theater
130 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-1000
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Programs include storytime and hands-on activities designed for sensory skills and developmental growth. The program schedule includes: Jan. 6 - Snowman Mosaic Jan. 14 - Snow Globe Art...
Cost: $6 per child/adult; $3 for each additional child
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. ...
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...
Cost: Free
Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC 28203
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...
Cost: $6-$12
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets.The Hornets Family Night deal is back! Score three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas for just $60. (Not available on game day).
Cost: Three tickets, three hot dogs and three sodas for $60. Advance purchase required
Where:
The Spectrum
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »
Learn about responsible pet ownership while you visit with rescued and exotic pets.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Children can immerse themselves in the world of science through books and hands-on activities.
Cost: Free
Where:
West Boulevard Library
2157 West Blvd.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-7400
Website »
Catapults, giant crossbows and other wartime inventions were key in helping Genghis Khan and his descendants build the largest nation the world has ever known. Build your own replica of a siege...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Ring in the Chinese New Year by checking out the Chinese ceramic collection, and paint and stamp a beautiful plum blossom picture. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Kids and adults...
Cost: $16 per child/ $12 Mint member
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2107
Website »
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve for a guided hike and discover the beautiful sights and sounds of winter. This is an easy hike to see our wonderful forest during the coldest season of the year....
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
Performing at more than 100 sold-out concerts each year, family-friendly comedian Tim Hawkins includes bits on the perils of marriage, homeschooling, and growing up in the Midwest as part of...
Cost: $17+
Where:
Ovens Auditorium
2700 East Independence Blvd.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-3600
Website »
Tosco Music Party is a quarterly concert series with a “living room” feeling and is a performance of one or two songs by each of a variety of approximately 15 scheduled acts. The...
Cost: $14-$24
Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-218-9108
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...
Cost: Free
Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC 28105
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...
Cost: $6-$12
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
