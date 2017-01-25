Edit ModuleShow Tags
Check It Out

Help Your Kids Decide What News is Worth Sharing

Books to Celebrate African American History Month

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Raleigh

Sponsored Content

5 Places to Ice Skate in Charlotte

Kids' Perspective on Cyberbullying

More »Most Recent
Family
Daddy Derek
Dads

Dads Can Handle it, Thanks

Believe it or not, dads can handle parenting solo for days at time without outside assistance.
Lifestyle
Family
Relationships

Love and Marriage After Kids

How to keep the love alive in the midst of parenting responsibilities.
Seasonal
Early Education
Books for Kids

4 Children’s Books to Read on Valentine’s Day

Whether kisses make them cringe or cuddle, one of these books should make their day.
Travel
Travel With Purpose
Seasonal Fun

3 South Carolina Destinations for Black History Month

These coastal venues offer families programming that celebrates the contributions of African-Americans.
Things To Do

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

This weekend's family fun in Charlotte. (Feb. 3-5)
Outdoors
Overnight Camps
Camps

First Time at Overnight Camp

What you and your kids need to know.
Outdoors
Development
Home
Day Camps

Why Day Camp Matters

5 reasons day camp is more than just summer fun.
Food + Fun
Books for Kids

Books to Celebrate African American History Month

Books that honor African American icons from the past and illustrate contemporary, everyday life.
Food + Fun
Crafts
Seasonal Fun
The Effortless Girl

Easy Valentine Hearts

Create these easy and beautiful Valentine Hearts with crayons and wax paper for under $3.
Things To Do
Travel
Day Trips

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Raleigh

The popular expo will be at the Raleigh Convention Center April 8-9.
Things To Do
Style

2017 Charlotte-Area Spring Consignment Sales

Score some bargains at these Charlotte spring consignment sales.
Things To Do

Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Week

This week's must-do fun for the family (Jan. 30-Feb. 2).
Teens
Development
Parenting
Home
Lifestyle

Helping Kids Navigate Toxic Friendships

How to help kids make good, positive friendships
Things To Do
Cultural

On Stage: February's Kid-Friendly Performances

This month's live theatre, musicals, shows and concerts for kids in the greater Charlotte area.
Seasonal Fun
Style
Lifestyle

Fall in Love With Valentine Style

Turn up the heat! Stay warm and cozy this February with valentine-inspired looks.
Teens
Development
Solutions
Technology
Parenting

Does Spending Time Online Destroy Empathy?

Six ways families can engage with online communities that actively encourage positive social values.
Education
Technology
Enrichment
Day Camps
Camps

STEM Camps Are in Session Across North Carolina

STEM camps are educating the next generation of thinkers and innovators.
Things To Do
Travel
Day Trips

Plan a Tour of the Duke Lemur Center

Lemurs Live! is a general tour that introduces guests to an average of 10 species at the center.
Lifestyle
Mental Health
Health + Fitness
Best Bets CLT
Health & Development
Health

Yoga Classes for Kids in Charlotte

These local yoga studios offer classes just for kids, plus a few for moms and their "mini-me's."
College Planning

Are Your High School Student's Classes Rigorous Enough?

Perhaps no decision in a college-bound teen’s high school career causes more agitation than deciding how many honors and advanced placement courses to take.
The Daily Post
College Planning
Teens
Education

Project One Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

Charlotte-nonprofit helps CMS students from single-parent families attend college.

More »

Daily Calendar

February 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:30 AMToddler Storytime

This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAnimal Care Behind-the-Scenes

Thinking of getting a pet turtle or snake? Want to see what it takes to care for a variety of reptiles and amphibians? This behind-the-scenes opportunity allows children and adults to feed, water,...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMRingling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Presents Out Of This World

Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...

Cost: $20+

Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC  28202
View map »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTinkergarten!

Learn through play at Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...

Cost: $20/class

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

Your favorite kindergartner, Junie B. Jones, is estatic about her brand-new mittens--until a dirty, rotten thief steals them. So when she finds a fantastic pen on the school floor she should get to...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
The Will Rogers Follies

This show honors the American icon Will Rogers, who earned his fame with appearances on stage, screen, radio, and in newspapers. See website for showtimes.

Cost: $13-$19

Where:
Fullwood Theater
100 McDowell Street East
Matthews, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-846-8343
Website »

More information
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...

Cost: $10-$12

Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »

More information
The Magic Treehouse: The Knight at Dawn

Journey with Jack and Annie to medieval England for a magical adventure in this adaptation from the popular book series for children. Fri. and Sat., 7pm; Sun., 3pm.

Cost: $10-$15

Where:
The Charles Mack Citizen Center
Joe V. Knox Auditorium
215 N. Main St.
Mooresville , NC
View map »


Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Bank of America's Museums on Us Day

Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can gain free access to participating museums in the Charlotte area, including The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center, Levine...

Cost: Free

Where:
Locations vary
, NC


Website »

More information
Black History Month: Romare Bearden Exhibit

​View more than 45 works of local artist Romare Bearden. All works available for purchase.  Tues., 10am-4pm; Wed., 10am-9pm; Thurs. and Fri., 10am-6pm;...

Cost: Free

Where:
Charlotte Fine Art Gallery
7510 Pineville-Matthews Road
Charlotte, NC  28226
View map »


Telephone: 704-541-0741
Website »

More information
The Nature of Us

This exhibit explores themes of motherhood, the role of women, the intensity of their hearts, and their embodiment as nature by highlighting the works of renowned artist Alison Saar....

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Looking at Appalachia

This project looks at Appalachia fifty years after the declaration of the War on Poverty, which was originally brought to light by President Lyndon Johnson. Directed by Roger May, the...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »

More information

Magazine

February 2017

Directories

Charlotte Baby and Toddler Resources
Charlotte Camps
Charlotte Consignment Stores
Charlotte Day Trips + Family Travel
Charlotte Education Resources
Charlotte Enrichment + After School
Charlotte Family Dining
Charlotte Family Support Groups
Charlotte Mom-Approved Doctors
Charlotte Party Planning
Charlotte Schools
Charlotte Special Needs Resources
Charlotte Sports + Fitness
Charlotte Urgent Care Centers
Most Popular

The Skinny Pregnancy

Guiding Girls Through Pre-puberty

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Raleigh

7 Best Charlotte Suburbs for Families

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

A North Carolina Bucket List

STEM Camps Are in Session Across North Carolina

Boys and Hormones

Where to Ski, Snowboard and Tube Near North Carolina

9 Places Kids Can Volunteer

Annual Guides

Education Guide

This comprehensive guide covers preschool, private, charter and public schools in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Union and York counties.

GPS [Go. Play. See.]

Your guide to raising kids in the Queen City, plus our 2016 Readers' Favorites for places to play, explore and learn with the kids.