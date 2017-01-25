James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Telephone: 704-866-6923
This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Thinking of getting a pet turtle or snake? Want to see what it takes to care for a variety of reptiles and amphibians? This behind-the-scenes opportunity allows children and adults to feed, water,...
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-588-5224
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...
Cost: $20+
Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC 28202
Learn through play at Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...
Cost: $20/class
Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28209
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Your favorite kindergartner, Junie B. Jones, is estatic about her brand-new mittens--until a dirty, rotten thief steals them. So when she finds a fantastic pen on the school floor she should get to...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
Telephone: 704-973-2828
This show honors the American icon Will Rogers, who earned his fame with appearances on stage, screen, radio, and in newspapers. See website for showtimes.
Cost: $13-$19
Where:
Fullwood Theater
100 McDowell Street East
Matthews, NC
Telephone: 704-846-8343
Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...
Cost: $10-$12
Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
Telephone: 704-892-7953
Journey with Jack and Annie to medieval England for a magical adventure in this adaptation from the popular book series for children. Fri. and Sat., 7pm; Sun., 3pm.
Cost: $10-$15
Where:
The Charles Mack Citizen Center
Joe V. Knox Auditorium
215 N. Main St.
Mooresville , NC
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can gain free access to participating museums in the Charlotte area, including The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center, Levine...
Cost: Free
Where:
Locations vary
, NC
View more than 45 works of local artist Romare Bearden. All works available for purchase. Tues., 10am-4pm; Wed., 10am-9pm; Thurs. and Fri., 10am-6pm;...
Cost: Free
Where:
Charlotte Fine Art Gallery
7510 Pineville-Matthews Road
Charlotte, NC 28226
Telephone: 704-541-0741
This exhibit explores themes of motherhood, the role of women, the intensity of their hearts, and their embodiment as nature by highlighting the works of renowned artist Alison Saar....
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
Telephone: 704-547-3700
This project looks at Appalachia fifty years after the declaration of the War on Poverty, which was originally brought to light by President Lyndon Johnson. Directed by Roger May, the...
Cost: $5-$8
Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
Telephone: 704-333-1887
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of the educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime....
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Come join McDowell Nature staff and warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. Enjoy s'mores as a tasty treat. Registration required.
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Children and their parents can learn about plant life, animals, their homes, and the weather with hands-on activities, crafts, games, and hikes.
Cost: Free
Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
Telephone: 980-314-1119
Parents and caregivers of children ages up to 23 months can take part in this interactive early literacy program that features board books, simple songs, nursery rhymes and finger plays. Also at...
Cost: Free
Where:
Mooresville Public Library
304 S. Main St.
Mooresville, NC
Telephone: 704-664-2927
Families, including parents and caregivers, can participate in this storytime with songs, stories, movement activities to support early literacy skill development.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
Telephone: 704-416-4630
Filled with stories, songs, and activities specially designed for children with autism spectrum disorders, sensory integration issues, or other developmental disabilities.
Cost: Free
Where:
Beatties Ford Road Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-416-5000
This storytime is filled with stories, songs, and activities specifically designed for children with autism spectrum disorders, sensory integration issues, or other developmental...
Cost: Free
Where:
Beatties Ford Rd Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
Telephone: 704-416-3000
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Meet Dakota, pet a baby T. rex and read aloud to other dinosaur friends.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
Telephone: 704-416-4630
Drop by for a visit with a Nature Center Naturalist and chat about some of their favorite creatures at McDowell. Stay as long as you like and get to know the featured creature of the day....
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Celebrate the national holiday by exploring the world of groundhogs through stories, games, and other related activities.
Cost: $3
Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
Telephone: 704-875-1391
"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...
Cost: $6
Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Telephone: 803-909-7244
Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
Telephone: 704-337-2018
Join the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley as they return to the Kitchen House. The ladies will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration.
Cost: Free
Where:
The President James K Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC 28134
Telephone: 704-889-7145
Contact Name: Angela Thorpe
Drop the kids off for an evening of activities, snacks, and a showing of the movie "Ratatouille," courtesy of Troop 83. For more information email troop83.committee@gmail.com.
Cost: $20 per child with a $5 sibling discount
Where:
Rocky River Presbyterian Church
7940 Rocky River Road
Concord, NC 28025
Take a heart-healthy journey and learn about the things your body needs to grow up strong. Creative Play Professionals will kick off the activity at Town Center with a book reading. Also at...
Cost: $10
Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
Telephone: 704-372-6261
This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...
Cost: Free
Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC 28203
Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
More than 100,000 new and gently-used children's clothing, toys, baby equipment, books, strollers, maternity, and more. Fri., 9am-7pm; Sat., 9am-4pm; Sun., 9am-3pm.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Where:
The Park Expo and Conference Center
800 Briar Creek Road
, NC
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-372-6261
1-Mile Walk and 5K. Proceeds benefit cardiac rehabilitation programs at Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville, Union, and Southpark.
Cost: $25
Where:
CMC-Myers Park
S. Kings Drive and East Boulevard
, NC
Explore the joys of caring during this day of kindness. Make a Valentine Mailbox and a Kindness Catcher. Write a personalized book about kindness, listen to hourly stories on acceptance,...
Cost: Free
Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC 28105
Telephone: 704-849-2370
Bring your fairies, gnomes, and elves for a lesson on building fairy houses and gnomes homes, along with storytelling, crafts, activities, and other related games.
Cost: Free
Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »
Explore special stations presented by Atomz Labs, Inc., including Light Refraction and Feather Color, the Physics of Flight, and Hummers vs. Helicopters.
Cost: $5-$8
Where:
Museum of York County
3621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC
View map »
This special story time features Spanish/English interactive bilingual activities with music, plays, and stories.
Cost: $5 For Up To Six Family Members (Drop-in) / Free For Mint Members
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
, NC
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Spend some time in service for the community by creating "Adopt Me" bandanas for local dogs in area shelters.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mountain Island Library
4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
, NC
Telephone: 704-416-5600
Dance, music, song, and poetry will serve as the highlights of this cultural history of Africa and diaspora. Examples of traditional African dance and music will be interspersed with...
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
Main Auditorium
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Collage, paint, sew, and print to make a variety of personalized Valentine cards with a Community School of the Arts instructor. All supplies provided, but participants are encouraged to bring...
Cost: $40 per family (maximum of five people)
Where:
Google Fiber Uptown
301 E. 7th St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »
Join volunteer Michele Glover as she leads a pop-up Historic Tatting demonstration. Michele will lead visitors through a hands-on demonstration of this historic weaving technique. This is a drop-in...
Cost: Free
Where:
President James K Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
Learn the historic art of German paper cutting and bring home your own handmade valentines for someone special. Recommended for ages 8+. Supplies provided. Space is limited,...
Cost: Free
Where:
Kings Mountain Historical Museum
100 East Mountain St.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View map »
Celebrate Valentine's Day by making handmade cards and abstract torn paper collages inspired by the work of Italo Valenti. Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities and special...
Cost: $8 for adults; free for children
Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
Design Valentine cards for nursing home residents, "Meals on Wheels" recipients, homeless individuals and other who may be forgotten on Valentine's Day. Sponsored by the...
Cost: Free.
Where:
Michael's Stonecrest
7936 Rea Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
View map »
Ann Williams has researched and written about antebellum plantations for many years, and has been an interpreter at most of Mecklenburg’s historic plantation sites. She will talk about...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
, NC
Telephone: 704-568-1774
Professor Whizzpop will provide free, family-friendly entertainment in the Story Lab.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
Join a teaching artist for a mini-tour through the galleries and creative artmaking in the studios. February's theme is African Print Masks. Registration required. Children must be accompanied...
Cost: $16 per child/ $12 Mint member
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
, NC
View map »
Learn how backcountry colonists passed the time during the darkest and coldest months of the year. Featuring candlelight tours, musket firing, music, a bonfire, games of chance, and more.
Cost: $5-$10
Where:
Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
, NC
View map »
On every Saturday during the month of February, Historic Brattonsville will present special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont. Ongoing...
Cost: $5-$8
Where:
Historic Brattonsville
1444 Brattonsville Rd.
McConnells, NC 29726
View map »
Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...
Cost: Free
Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC 28105
View map »
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Use a GPS unit to track down environmental treasures with the help of a museum naturalist.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
This tour designed for Black History Month shares the role of the enslaved population in North Carolina's mining history.
Cost: $2; children 8 under free
Where:
Reed Gold Mine
9621 Reed Mine Road
Midland, NC
View map »
Stay connected to what's going on for kids and families in the Charlotte area by signing up for our FREE e-newsletters!