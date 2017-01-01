Edit ModuleShow Tags
First Day Hikes at North Carolina State Parks

Physical Education and Recess Improve Behavior, Test Scores

12 Ideas to Beat the Screen Obsession This Holiday Week

Classroom Chatter

6 Things I Learned about Myers Park Traditional Elementary

And they just might surprise you
Parenting
Lifestyle

Charlotte Parent's 12 Most-Read Stories of the Year

From best playgrounds to an interview with Emily Maynard, these top the list for most popular stories in 2016.
Things To Do

16 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

This weekend's family fun in Charlotte. (Dec. 30-Jan. 1)
Things To Do
Outdoors

North Carolina Snow Tube Parks Offer Fun Winter Family Getaways

Make it a snow-filled day of downhill fun at one of these snow-tube parks.
Parenting
Solutions
Teens

Help Your Kids Decide What News is Worth Sharing

Help your child evaluate what he or she finds online and form sound opinions by asking a few key questions.
Style

Step into 2017 Looking Fit with Athletic Leisure Wear

Not quite ready to start on your fitness resolution? Look the part with function-meets-fashion “athleisure” wear.
Mental Health
Health & Development
Health

Understanding 0bsessive Compulsive Disorder in Children

OCD is one of the most common disorders in children and adolescents, with estimates ranging from 1-2 percent of children in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Education
College Planning
Teens
College Transitions

Private Scholarships: Exposing the Truth About Them

Students and parents spend too much time seeking out private scholarships, and not enough focusing on where the bulk of aid money actually originates.
Health & Development
Health

Treating Knee Injuries in Kids

How to know when to go to the doctor.
Lifestyle
Health & Development

Raising Confident Decision-Makers

Age-by-age tips to help encourage good decision making from toddlerhood through the teen years.
Lifestyle
Work-Life

Get to Know: Erin Martin

A glimpse at the life of mom and retail store owner Erin Martin.
Things To Do
Outdoors
Health + Fitness
Lifestyle

5 Extreme Sports for Kids

Adventurous children may benefit from taking the challenge in extreme sports for kids.
Health
Development
Lifestyle
Exercise
Mental Health
Special Needs
Health + Fitness

Yoga for Kids

From schools to studios, yoga is popping up everywhere for kids, and for good reason.
Daddy Derek

Your 8-Year-Old Doesn't Need a Cell Phone

Maybe a walkie-talkie, but not a cell phone!
Outdoors
Seasonal Fun
The Daily Post
Things To Do

First Day Hikes at North Carolina State Parks

Join in one of 40 guided hikes scheduled at N.C. State Parks on New Year's Day.
Contests

Enter To Win: Tickets to Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Contests

Enter To Win: Tickets to Charlotte Symphony Lollipops

The Doctor Is In

What is a Concussion?

Did you know concussion symptoms can be delayed for days or weeks? Learn more and know the signs.
Lifestyle
Seasonal
Moms Managing Media

12 Ideas to Beat the Screen Obsession This Holiday Week

Replace screen distractions with activities that build family connections.
Things To Do
Parenting
Family
Lifestyle
Home

6 Family Resolutions for the New Year

Resolve to be a better family in 2017 with these suggestions.
From The Kids Perspective
Lifestyle

What Kids Think About Religion and the Holidays

Most kid's said they do identify with a religion, but also said that they don't believe 100 percent of what they are taught.

Daily Calendar

January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
11:00 AMFirst Footin' at Rural Hill

Celebrate Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year, with a 2-mile walk around the grounds followed by a Stone Soup Blessing and gathering. Bring an item to contribute to the luncheon. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Historic Rural Hill
4431 Neck Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-875-3113
Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 2:30 PMFirst Day Hike

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America's State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Registration is required. Additional times of this family-friendly...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
Holidays at the Hall

Celebrate the holidays at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, complete with reindeer, elves, and a giant polar bear, and a 33-foot tree with twinkling lights. It will snow in the Plaza twice an hour on the...

Cost: $13-$20

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 888-902-6463
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holidays at the Garden

Don't miss the dazzling lights of the garden, complete with sparkling fountains and botanical-themed displays. There will be opportunities for visits with Santa, holiday crafts, a model...

Cost: $9-$15

Where:
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6500 S. New Hope Road
Belmont, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-825-4490
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMBabes in the Woods

Join one of th educators for an easy walk along the paved nature trail. Relax, chat, and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. Registration is required.

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC  28278
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
Holidays at the Hall

Celebrate the holidays at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, complete with reindeer, elves, and a giant polar bear, and a 33-foot tree with twinkling lights. It will snow in the Plaza twice an hour on the...

Cost: $13-$20

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 888-902-6463
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMToys, Games & TRAINS

This annually recurring exhibit fills the museum with model train displays assembled by the Piedmont “S” Gaugers, as well as railroad memorabilia, and antique toys and games. Visitors...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kings Mountain Historical Museum
100 E. Mountain St.
Kings Mountain, NC  28086
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNature Story Corner

Hear a story (told with the help of puppets), make a nature-based craft, and take a hike in the woods. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »

More information
3:30 PMLEGO Club

Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holidays at the Garden

Don't miss the dazzling lights of the garden, complete with sparkling fountains and botanical-themed displays. There will be opportunities for visits with Santa, holiday crafts, a model...

Cost: $9-$15

Where:
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6500 S. New Hope Road
Belmont, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-825-4490
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
11:30 AMDakota and Friends

This special storytime features "real" dinosaurs, including Dakota. Pet a baby T-Rex or take a spin on a ride-on. Kids can also read aloud to dinosaurs from books suggested by...

Cost: Free

Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4630
Website »

More information
Holidays at the Hall

Celebrate the holidays at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, complete with reindeer, elves, and a giant polar bear, and a 33-foot tree with twinkling lights. It will snow in the Plaza twice an hour on the...

Cost: $13-$20

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 888-902-6463
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMToys, Games & TRAINS

This annually recurring exhibit fills the museum with model train displays assembled by the Piedmont “S” Gaugers, as well as railroad memorabilia, and antique toys and games. Visitors...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kings Mountain Historical Museum
100 E. Mountain St.
Kings Mountain, NC  28086
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holidays at the Garden

Don't miss the dazzling lights of the garden, complete with sparkling fountains and botanical-themed displays. There will be opportunities for visits with Santa, holiday crafts, a model...

Cost: $9-$15

Where:
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6500 S. New Hope Road
Belmont, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-825-4490
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMRescue Ranch Homeschool Club

Each session students have a STEM based problem to solve.  They work in groups and use their hands to discover possible ways to solve the problem.  Parents are given an outline with key...

Cost: $20/month or $50 for semester

Where:
Rescue Ranch
1424 Turnersburg Hwy.
Statesville, NC  28625
View map »


Telephone: 704-768-0909
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMToys, Games & TRAINS

This annually recurring exhibit fills the museum with model train displays assembled by the Piedmont “S” Gaugers, as well as railroad memorabilia, and antique toys and games. Visitors...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kings Mountain Historical Museum
100 E. Mountain St.
Kings Mountain, NC  28086
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFree Wednesday Evenings at the Mint Museum

Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
BOGO Skate Passes at Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Each Wednesday, two people can skate for the price of one at the rink. See website for operating hours. 

Cost: $10

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AMWarm Up Your Muscles

Preschoolers can engage with books through movement and pre-reading skills. 

Cost: Free

Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMToys, Games & TRAINS

This annually recurring exhibit fills the museum with model train displays assembled by the Piedmont “S” Gaugers, as well as railroad memorabilia, and antique toys and games. Visitors...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kings Mountain Historical Museum
100 E. Mountain St.
Kings Mountain, NC  28086
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
6:00 PMMagical Night of Harry Potter

Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character and enjoy a night in the wizarding world with food trucks, a costume contest, non-alcoholic Butterbeer, and more. 

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMToys, Games & TRAINS

This annually recurring exhibit fills the museum with model train displays assembled by the Piedmont “S” Gaugers, as well as railroad memorabilia, and antique toys and games. Visitors...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kings Mountain Historical Museum
100 E. Mountain St.
Kings Mountain, NC  28086
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 4:30 PMTGIF at McDowell

Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. ...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMFood Truck Friday South-End

This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC  28203
View map »


Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMMonster Jam

Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline-charged motorsports experience for families on the planet, will feature six trucks and drivers vying to be the Charlotte champion. The Pit Party on Saturday,...

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Where:
Spectrum Center
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte , NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 1-800-745-3000
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMUtrennik

This yearly interactive event unites many Russian-speaking nations sharing common traditions passed from one generation to another. Families can join the festive celebration which is hosted...

Cost: $10-$15

Where:
E.H. Little Fine Arts Center
1900 Selwyn Ave
Charlotte, NC  28204
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Vanishing Holiday: Twelfth Night

Ron Vinson, Executive Director of the Presbyterian Heritage Center in Montreat, NC, will discuss the origin and prominence of Twelfth Night from its medieval continental origins through...

Cost: Free

Where:
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMFamily First: Woodturning Workshop with Charles Farrar

Join Gantt Center exhibiting artist and curator, Charles Farrar, as he provides a glimpse of the history and practice of working with wood as a medium and what it means to “turn”...

Cost: $6-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMonster Jam

Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline-charged motorsports experience for families on the planet, will feature six trucks and drivers vying to be the Charlotte champion. The Pit Party on Saturday,...

Cost: Starts at $15

Where:
Spectrum Center
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte , NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 1-800-745-3000
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 2:30 PMNothing Could Be Finer: Southern Schoolgirl Needlework

Learn about the styles, patterns and production techniques of twenty embroideries from the 19th Century Carolina Piedmont. These historic pieces of needlework reveal a strong tradition of...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMOwl Prowl

Join McDowell Nature staff to prowl some of our trails in search of the elusive owls. Registration is required.

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMTwelfth Night

Twelfth Night was the end of the Christmas season for the Backcountry settlers and celebrated with great revelry. Join with the Backcountry folk as they sing carols around the bonfires, toast the...

Cost: $8 for members; $10 for public; $5 for ages 6-12; Free for under 6.

Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
Charlotte, NC  28215
View map »


Telephone: 704-568-1774
Website »

More information
Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Visit the open-air ice skating rink located across from Fountain Park. See website for operating hours.

Cost: $10 skate rental

Where:
Founders Holiday Ice Rink
205 Saluda St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMCivil War Winter Quarters

Learn how civilians and soldiers have survived in the snow throughout the centuries. 

Cost: $7-$8; children 5 and under free

Where:
Historic Latta Plantation
5225 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-875-2312
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMLakeshore Learning Free Crafts for Kids Event

Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC  28105
View map »


Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMMonster Jam

Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline-charged motorsports experience for families on the planet, will feature six trucks and drivers vying to be the Charlotte champion. The Pit Party on Saturday,...

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Where:
Spectrum Center
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte , NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 1-800-745-3000
Website »

More information
All That Sparkles . . . 20th Century Artists' Jewelry

This showcase includes an array of selected jewelry alongside examples of more conventional artwork, celebrating the craftsmanship and creativity of artists who explore texture and color through...

Cost: $4-$8

Where:
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-353-9200
Website »

More information
Shaping the Vessel: Mascoll + Samuel

This collection of twenty works in wood by artists John Mascoll and Avelino Samuel features the use of the lathe tool to create a unique art form.  Closed Mondays; open...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes

Charlotte native and folk artist Nellie Ashford presents a collection of crafted-mixed media works that reflect real-life experiences of families, children, dancers, and musicians and the stories...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Quilts and Social Fabric: Heritage and Improvisation

This exhibition uses the work of one of the most renowned artistic quilt makers, Faith Ringgold, as an entry point to look backward at traditional African American quilts and forward to decorative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
551 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Holiday on Ice

Skate on more than 7,000 square feet of ice in the heart of the city. 

Cost: $10 admission; $3 skate rental

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information

Directories

Charlotte Baby and Toddler Resources
Charlotte Camps
Charlotte Consignment Stores
Charlotte Day Trips + Family Travel
Charlotte Education Resources
Charlotte Enrichment + After School
Charlotte Family Dining
Charlotte Family Support Groups
Charlotte Mom-Approved Doctors
Charlotte Party Planning
Charlotte Schools
Charlotte Special Needs Resources
Charlotte Sports + Fitness
Charlotte Urgent Care Centers
