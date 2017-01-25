Edit ModuleShow Tags
STEM Camps Are in Session Across North Carolina

A North Carolina Bucket List

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Raleigh

5 Places to Ice Skate in Charlotte

Kids' Perspective on Cyberbullying

Family
Dads
Daddy Derek

Dads Can Handle it, Thanks

Believe it or not, dads can handle parenting solo for days at time without outside assistance.
Lifestyle
Family
Relationships

Love and Marriage After Kids

How to keep the love alive in the midst of parenting responsibilities.
Early Education
Seasonal
Books for Kids

4 Children’s Books to Read on Valentine’s Day

Whether kisses make them cringe or cuddle, one of these books should make their day.
Travel
Seasonal Fun
Travel With Purpose

3 South Carolina Destinations for Black History Month

These coastal venues offer families programming that celebrates the contributions of African-Americans.
Things To Do

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

This weekend's family fun in Charlotte. (Feb. 3-5)
Overnight Camps
Camps
Outdoors

First Time at Overnight Camp

What you and your kids need to know.
Outdoors
Development
Home
Day Camps

Why Day Camp Matters

5 reasons day camp is more than just summer fun.
Books for Kids
Food + Fun

Books to Celebrate African American History Month

Books that honor African American icons from the past and illustrate contemporary, everyday life.
Food + Fun
Crafts
Seasonal Fun
The Effortless Girl

Easy Valentine Hearts

Create these easy and beautiful Valentine Hearts with crayons and wax paper for under $3.
Things To Do
Travel
Day Trips

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Raleigh

The popular expo will be at the Raleigh Convention Center April 8-9.
Style
Things To Do

2017 Charlotte-Area Spring Consignment Sales

Score some bargains at these Charlotte spring consignment sales.
Things To Do

Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Week

This week's must-do fun for the family (Jan. 30-Feb. 2).
Parenting
Development
Lifestyle
Home
Teens

Helping Kids Navigate Toxic Friendships

How to help kids make good, positive friendships
Things To Do
Cultural

On Stage: February's Kid-Friendly Performances

This month's live theatre, musicals, shows and concerts for kids in the greater Charlotte area.
Seasonal Fun
Lifestyle
Style

Fall in Love With Valentine Style

Turn up the heat! Stay warm and cozy this February with valentine-inspired looks.
Parenting
Development
Technology
Solutions
Teens

Does Spending Time Online Destroy Empathy?

Six ways families can engage with online communities that actively encourage positive social values.
Education
Technology
Enrichment
Day Camps
Camps

STEM Camps Are in Session Across North Carolina

STEM camps are educating the next generation of thinkers and innovators.
Travel
Day Trips
Things To Do

Plan a Tour of the Duke Lemur Center

Lemurs Live! is a general tour that introduces guests to an average of 10 species at the center.
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Health & Development
Best Bets CLT
Health
Health + Fitness

Yoga Classes for Kids in Charlotte

These local yoga studios offer classes just for kids, plus a few for moms and their "mini-me's."
College Planning

Are Your High School Student's Classes Rigorous Enough?

Perhaps no decision in a college-bound teen’s high school career causes more agitation than deciding how many honors and advanced placement courses to take.
College Planning
Teens
The Daily Post
Education

Project One Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

Charlotte-nonprofit helps CMS students from single-parent families attend college.

More »

Daily Calendar

January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 4:30 PMChinese New Year: Year of the Rooster

Special guests from the Ethnic and Folk Literature and Art Development with the Ministry of Culture in China will conduct a Welcome Ceremony for the new exhibit "A Year in China: Chinese...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSuper Game Day

Wear your team's favorite colors as you participate in game day activities throughout the museum. 

Cost: $6

Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E. Main St.
Rock Hill, SC
View map »


Telephone: 803-327-6400
Website »

More information
3:00 PMSunday Nature Happenings

Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike,...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTinkergarten!

Learn through play at Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...

Cost: $20/class

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Goldilocks and the Three Bears

In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
New Kid

Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...

Cost: $10-$12

Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
The Nature of Us

This exhibit explores themes of motherhood, the role of women, the intensity of their hearts, and their embodiment as nature by highlighting the works of renowned artist Alison Saar....

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
Looking at Appalachia

This project looks at Appalachia fifty years after the declaration of the War on Poverty, which was originally brought to light by President Lyndon Johnson. Directed by Roger May, the...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Levine Museum of the New South
200 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-333-1887
Website »

More information

5:00 PMStory Explorers: Light it Up

Children can explore books and stories in creative ways, including interactive activities, math, science, games, etc. This story time will feature light and luminescence.

Cost: Free

Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4800
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNature Story Corner

Hear a story (told with the help of puppets), make a nature-based craft, and take a hike in the woods. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:15 AMSensory Storytime

This storytime is filled with stories, songs, and activities specifically designed for children with autism spectrum disorders, sensory integration issues, or other developmental...

Cost: Free

Where:
Beatties Ford Rd Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC  28216
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-3000
Website »

More information
3:30 PMLEGO Club

Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
11:15 AMPotential and Kinetic Energy

Explore Newton's Cradle and make pompom shooters as you learn how potential energy changes to kinetic energy. Also at 2:15pm.

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMTinkergarten!

Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...

Cost: $20/class

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PMAfternoon Adventures

Children and pre-teens can develop critical thinking skills through books and other hands-on activities. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Mountain Island Library
4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-5600
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:00 PMRescue Ranch Homeschool Club

Each session students have a STEM based problem to solve.  They work in groups and use their hands to discover possible ways to solve the problem.  Parents are given an outline with key...

Cost: $20/month or $50 for semester

Where:
Rescue Ranch
1424 Turnersburg Hwy.
Statesville, NC  28625
View map »


Telephone: 704-768-0909
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMWee Wednesdays

"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...

Cost: $6

Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC  29730
View map »


Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »

More information
10:30 AMPreschool Story Time

Children ages 3-6 years can share stories through books, songs, and other activities. Also at 1:30pm.

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMRingling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Presents Out Of This World

Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...

Cost: $20+

Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC  28202
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFree Wednesday Evenings at the Mint Museum

Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »

More information
9:30 AMWarm Up Your Muscles

Preschoolers can get moving and engage with books through literacy and movement activities. 

Cost: Free

Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMJunior Naturalist Series: Soil Sampling

Join a McDowell Nature Educator in this new, 6-part series that will get kids exploring the natural world. The series will highlight many ecological and scientific features the Nature Preserve has...

Cost: $5 per session

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
10:00 AMAdaptive Experiences for Children

Children with special needs can enjoy literacy-filled activities in this special library program. Registration required. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Matthews Library
230 Matthews Station St.
Matthews, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-5000
Website »

More information
10:30 AMToddler Storytime

This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
11:15 AMGroundhog Day

Stop by to see if the groundhog will see his shadow and what that means for the arrival of spring this year. 

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Sterling Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
6:00 PMPokemon Go!

Go on a Pokemon Go! expedition and use the popular app to seek out pokemon.

Cost: Free

Where:
Scaleybark Library
101 Scaleybark Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:30 AMToddler Storytime

This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
3:00 PMLearn, Connect, Play: Board Games

Kids can choose from old favorites or learn critical thinking skills and problem solving with a new board game. 

Cost: Free

Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4630
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
11:15 AMMy Healthy Heart

Take a heart-healthy journey and learn about the things your body needs to grow up strong. Creative Play Professionals will kick off the activity at Town Center with a book reading. Also at...

Cost: $10

Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMFood Truck Friday South-End

This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC  28203
View map »


Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 12:00 PMCMOMs Consignment Sale

Shop thousands of gently-used items, including children's and baby clothing, equipment, furniture, toys, games, and maternity wear. Early-Bird Sale from 7:30-8:30am for an additional $2.

Cost: $4 parking (cash only)

Where:
The Park Expo and Conference Center
800 Briar Creek Road
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMFamily Nature Hike

Take a 2-3 mile guided hike with a naturalist, where you will discover about the local flora and fauna. Registration Required.

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
10:30 AMToddler Storytime

This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMMeet the Author: Christina Berkau Pope

Local Charlotte author Christina Berkau Pope will be at Ballantyne Reading Academy for the Very Young to share her popular children's books, "ABC Charlotte" and "123...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ballantyne Reading Academy for the Very Young
9815 Suzanne Court
Suite A
Waxhaw, NC  28173
View map »


Telephone: 704-438-7909
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMFeathery Friends

Celebrate National Bird Feeding Month by spending time with a Bobwhite Quail. Learn about bird enrichment, examine quail feathers and eggs, and even make your own bird feeder to attract birds...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMFamily First: The Inventors Workshop with Dulce Tavares

This workshop will honor those African-American inventors who are often anonymous. Come with your own found objects or tools, to participate in a workshop focused on developing a new, creative...

Cost: $7-$9

Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-547-3700
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Visual Tale to Tell

Imagine and construct your own visual interpretation of a fairy tale by creating 3D shapes that will be used to create a fantastical 3D art piece. Presented by Community School of the Arts.

Cost: Free.

Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
Charlotte, NC  28212
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4800
Website »

More information
2:00 PMScience Saturday

Explore books about silly science with hands-on activities. Registration required. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Davidson Library
119 S. Main St.
Davidson , NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4000
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMBridging The Gap:Patients, Pediatricians, and Allergists Unite

Dr. Jennifer Caicedo with Food Allergy Institute of Charlotte and Dr. Rachel Wiese with Charlotte Pediatric Clinic will lead the first educational session of Bridging the Gap between allergy...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Matthew Catholic Church
8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.
, NC
View map »

More information
2:00 PMThe Bread Family Tales

As an introduction to Black History Month, storyteller Elisha Minter will narrates these tales from a historical point of view, sharing what life was like in North Carolina for farmers,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Beatties Ford Road Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-3000
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:30 PMH2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness-Charlotte Launch Party

Join H2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness Studio for the official Charlotte Launch Party with pop up classes, music, dancing, raffles, snacks, awesome giveaways, and more. One hundred percent...

Cost: $5 per person (cash only)

Where:
Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 757-831-6027
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMBy Way of the Back Door

On every Saturday during the month of February, Historic Brattonsville will present special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont.  Ongoing...

Cost: $5-$8

Where:
Historic Brattonsville
1444 Brattonsville Rd.
McConnells, NC  29726
View map »


Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMLakeshore Learning Free Crafts for Kids Event

Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC  28105
View map »


Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBlack Gold: NC Slavery and Reed Gold Mine

This tour designed for Black History Month shares the role of the enslaved population in North Carolina's mining history.

Cost: $2; children 8 under free

Where:
Reed Gold Mine
9621 Reed Mine Road
Midland, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-721-4653
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Bank of America's Museums on Us Day

Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can gain free access to participating museums in the Charlotte area, including The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center, Levine...

Cost: Free

Where:
Locations vary
, NC


Website »

More information
