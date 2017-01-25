Edit ModuleShow Tags
Check It Out

Help Your Kids Decide What News is Worth Sharing

The Magnet Lottery has Changed

Resolutions You'll Want to Keep

Style

Fall in Love With Valentine Style

Turn up the heat! Stay warm and cozy this February with valentine-inspired looks.
Teens
Solutions
Technology

Does Spending Time Online Destroy Empathy?

Six ways families can engage with online communities that actively encourage positive social values.
Enrichment
Day Camps
Camps
Education
Technology

STEM Camps Are In Session Across North Carolina

STEM camps are educating the next generation of thinkers and innovators.
Travel
Day Trips
Things To Do

Plan a Tour of the Duke Lemur Center

Lemurs Live! is a general tour that introduces guests to an average of 10 species at the center.
Health + Fitness
Health
Best Bets CLT
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Health & Development

Yoga Classes for Kids in Charlotte

These local yoga studios offer classes just for kids, plus a few for moms and their "mini-me's."
College Planning

Are Your High School Student's Classes Rigorous Enough?

Perhaps no decision in a college-bound teen’s high school career causes more agitation than deciding how many honors and advanced placement courses to take.
Things To Do

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

This weekend's family fun in Charlotte. (Jan. 27-29)
Education
College Planning
The Daily Post
Teens

Project One Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

Charlotte-nonprofit helps CMS students from single-parent families attend college.
Contests

Enter To Win: Tickets to Junie B. Jones

If you love the books, don't miss the on-stage performance at Children's Theatre of Charlotte.
Parenting
Lifestyle
Health & Development
Moms Managing Media

The Smartphone Decision

7 things to think about before you buy your child their first smartphone (or give them your old one).
Health & Development
The Doctor Is In

Recognizing Asthma

Asthma affects almost 9 percent of children in the United States. Learn the signs.
From The Kids Perspective

Kids' Perspective on Cyberbullying

Kids say that cyberbullying happens every single day. Read about what kids think about it and how they deal with this new form of bullying.
Things To Do

Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Week

This week's must-do fun for the family (Jan. 23-26).
Classroom Chatter

The Next Phase of Student Assignment has Arrived

Here's how to weigh in.
Classroom Chatter
School

The Magnet Lottery has Changed

Here's what you need to know.
Books for Kids
Early Education

Picture Books to Sing With Your Child

Singing slows down words so children are better able to hear the different sounds that make up words, and it's a wonderful bonding activity that helps build vocabulary.
Things To Do
Best Bets CLT
Seasonal Fun

5 Places to Ice Skate in Charlotte

Take to the ice at one of these local ice-skating rinks.
Manners Please
Lifestyle
Parenting

2017 Top Etiquette Tips

Incorporate these behaviors into your everyday life to make positive changes for yourself, your family and your community.
The Daily Post
Seasonal Fun
Parenting
Education

Words of Wisdom From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Messages to inspire and motivate children.
Education
School
The Daily Post

Things to Know About the CMS School Choice Lottery

What's new and different with next year's magnet programs?
Daddy Derek

Your 8-Year-Old Doesn't Need a Cell Phone

Maybe a walkie-talkie, but not a cell phone!

Daily Calendar

January 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMCatching some Zzzzzz's

Snakes, frogs, turtles and other animals cope with winter weather by simply taking a break. Where do these estivators go, and how is this strategy different from hibernation? Meet some live animals...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMDads + Bags + Brews

Dads + Bags + Brews is a monthly pint-filled brewery hangout for dads and dads-to-be, sponsored by Baby+Company, Charlotte's only birth center. Join for craft beer, cornhole, friends, and fun....

Cost: Free

Where:
Free Range Brewing
2320 N Davidson St.
Charlotte, NC  28205
View map »


Telephone: 704-750-5535
Website »

More information
2:30 PMDaniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Live!

In this interactive musical adventure, Daniel and his friends stories of friendship and helping others, and explore the vibrant world of their much-beloved Neighborhood of Make-Believe....

Cost: $25+

Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-1000
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTinkergarten!

Learn through play at Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...

Cost: $20/class

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMSunday Nature Happenings

Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike,...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC  28278
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Women of Abstract Expressionism

This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...

Cost: $6-$12

Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Goldilocks and the Three Bears

In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
New Kid

Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AMBudding Adventures

Kids can explore plant-life and animals and their habitats throughout the seasons with hands-on activities, crafts, games, puppet, hikes, and more. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
3:30 PMLEGO Club

Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
4:30 PMRookie Science: Winter Wonderland

Children ages 5-11 can experiment with science  by exploring winter through hands-on activities and stories. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Steele Creek Library
13620 Steele Creek Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6800
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMTinkergarten!

Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...

Cost: $20/class

Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC  28209
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
4:30 PMAfternoon Adventures

Children and pre-teens can develop critical thinking skills through books and other hands-on activities. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Mountain Island Library
4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-5600
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:30 PMHomeschool Days: Tropical Treasures

Students will learn the characteristics of a tropical environment and discover the unique ways tropical plants have adapted for survival in the Orchid Conservatory. 

Cost: $8-$12

Where:
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6500 S. New Hope Road
Belmont, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-825-4490
Website »

More information
12:30 PMFrom Fluffy to Scaly

See how an animal's exterior (feathers, scales, fur, etc.) can give you important information about that animal.

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMWee Wednesdays

"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...

Cost: $6

Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC  29730
View map »


Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFree Wednesday Evenings at the Mint Museum

Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AMWarm Up Your Muscles

Preschoolers can engage with books through movement and pre-reading skills. 

Cost: Free

Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMHistoric Cooking Guild

Join the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley as they return to the Kitchen House. The ladies will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration.

Cost: Free

Where:
The President James K Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-7145
Contact Name: Angela Thorpe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMMy Life Under Hitler

Visit the Mooresville Public Library to hear Frederick Folkerts speak about growing up in Wuppertal Germany during WWII.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mooresville Public Library
304 S. Main St.
Mooresville, NC  28115
View map »


Telephone: 704-663-1062

More information
11:30 AMCML Presents: Music with Holly

Toddlers and preschoolers can join Holly Johnson in a music and movement program that features listening to songs and playing a variety of instruments. 

Cost: Free

Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMWiley and the Hairyman Auditions

This production will be supported by a professional director, stage manager and production team including professional costume, set, and lighting designers allowing the performers to truly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ballantyne Arts Center
11318 N. Community House Road
Charlotte, NC  28277
View map »


Telephone: 704-716-4670
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 AMWorkshops for Children: Overnight Maker Fest

Calling all builders, tinkerers, and techies! Discover the Maker Movement. Spend the nights in the museum as you explore robotics, technology, and engineering.  Enjoy a show in the new science...

Cost: $35 for children and adult leaders

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMOpen Mic Night

This free event is open to performers and spectators of all ages. Instrumentalists, singers, dancers, storytellers, poets, jugglers, magicians and others are all welcome. Audience seating is...

Cost: Free

Where:
McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square
345 N. College St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-348-5770
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
10:30 AMCrafty Critters

Explore nature through arts and crafts. Each session will have a different theme and participants can take home a craft. Dress for mess.

Cost: $3

Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-875-1391
Website »

More information
10:30 AMIredell Museums Programs for Young Children

Programs include storytime and hands-on activities designed for sensory skills and developmental growth. The program schedule includes: Jan. 6 - Snowman Mosaic Jan. 14 - Snow Globe Art...

Cost: $6 per child/adult; $3 for each additional child

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 4:30 PMTGIF at McDowell

Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. ...

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »


Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMFood Truck Friday South-End

This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...

Cost: Free

Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC  28203
View map »


Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...

Cost: $10-$12

Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information
Daily Planetarium Shows at Discovery Place Nature

Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information

7:00 PMHornets Family Night

Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings.The Hornets Family Night deal is back! Score three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas for just $60. (Not available on game day).

Cost: Three tickets, three hot dogs and three sodas for $60. Advance purchase required

Where:
The Spectrum
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMFrom the Earth to the Universe

James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 8:00 PMASC Connect with Culture Day

Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents and visitors are invited to attend museums and enjoy a range of art, science, history and heritage experiences at places such as Bechtler Museum of Modern Art,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Various Locations in Charlotte
, NC


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMGreater Charlotte Health and Fitness Expo Presented by Novant Health

This healthy living super show will feature a get moving stage with rotating fitness classes throughout the day, a cardio dance zone, healthy eating stage, a kids' zone designed to get children...

Cost: $5; kids 12 and under free

Where:
The Park Expo and Conference Center
800 Briar Creek Road
, NC
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMWiley and the Hairyman Auditions

This production will be supported by a professional director, stage manager and production team including professional costume, set, and lighting designers allowing the performers to truly shine on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ballantyne Arts Center
11318 N. Community House Road
Charlotte, NC  28277
View map »


Telephone: 704-716-4670
Website »

More information
10:30 AMFamily Geocaching

Kids can learn the basics of the high-tech treasure hunt called geocaching with tips, tools, and by using a GPS unit and smartphone app. 

Cost: $8 per family

Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-875-1391
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMRock Art

Compare styles and types of rock art, and then create your own by carving and sculpting a soapstone pendant. Best for children ages 6 and up with adult supervision. Reservations recommended. Time...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMMusical Petting Zoo

Children can explore rhythms and rhymes, and make their own music at the Musical Petting Zoo, presented by the Symphony Guild of Charlotte.

Cost: Free

Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »

More information
12:30 PMPets 101

Find out what it takes to be a great pet owner with a hands-on activity in the Naturalist Lab. 

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMASC Connect With Culture Day

The Charlotte Museum of History will be one of the locations for the Arts & Science Council’s Third Annual Connect with Culture Day. This free event will feature an afternoon of...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-568-1774
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMGet CRAFTY: Winter Wonderland

Stop by between 2pm and 4pm to create a nature-inspired winter craft to take home. Dress for mess. Registration is required.

Cost: Free

Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC  28278
View map »


Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:30 PMH2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness-Charlotte Family and Me Cardio Dance Pop-up class

Join H2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness at Aerial CLT for the 2nd of 3 pop-up classes. Come out and experience Family and me Cardio Dance. This class will be a combination of dancing,...

Cost: $5 per person (cash only)

Where:
Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »


Telephone: 758-831-6027
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 AMWorkshops for Children: Overnight Maker Fest

Calling all builders, tinkerers, and techies! Discover the Maker Movement. Spend the nights in the museum as you explore robotics, technology, and engineering.  Enjoy a show in the new science...

Cost: $35 for children and adult leaders

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMGrossology and You

  January and February Only   Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...

Cost: $12-$13

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMSpecial Display: Pioneering Christian Cinema

Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Mummy Treasure of Al Faiyim

Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...

Cost: $6

Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMSmoke: A Tribute to Tony Stewart

Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...

Cost: $12.95- $19.95

Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC  28202
View map »


Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMGastonia Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28098
View map »


Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMPineville Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC  28134
View map »


Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMUniversity Monkey Joe's Celebrates First Responders Appreciation Month

In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....

Cost: $4-$9

Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC  28213
View map »


Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »

More information
10:15 AMGuided Nature Walk

Take a walk on the Paw Paw Nature Trail with a naturalist and learn more about the diversity of the forest habitat. 

Cost: $8

Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMLakeshore Learning Free Crafts for Kids Event

Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC  28105
View map »


Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »

More information
4:00 PMWinter Sky Show

James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...

Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Wild Fabrications

Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...

Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE

Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC  29732
View map »


Website »

More information
Pirates Lair

Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost.  Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...

Cost: $6-$7

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
The Catawba Village

Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...

Cost: Free with paid museum admission

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »

More information
Genghis Khan

Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »

More information
Featured Exhibits: Trilobites Treasures

Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs.  See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...

Cost: $9-$10

Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC  28054
View map »


Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »

More information
Goldilocks and the Three Bears

In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
New Kid

Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...

Cost: $12+

Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »

More information
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...

Cost: $10-$12

Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
View map »


Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »

More information
A Year in China: Chinese Festivals and Art

Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...

Cost: $13-$17

Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »


Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »

More information

Magazine

January 2017 cover

Newsletter Sign-Up

Stay connected to what's going on for kids and families in the Charlotte area by signing up for our FREE e-newsletters!

Subscribe

Directories

Charlotte Baby and Toddler Resources
Charlotte Camps
Charlotte Consignment Stores
Charlotte Day Trips + Family Travel
Charlotte Education Resources
Charlotte Enrichment + After School
Charlotte Family Dining
Charlotte Family Support Groups
Charlotte Mom-Approved Doctors
Charlotte Party Planning
Charlotte Schools
Charlotte Special Needs Resources
Charlotte Sports + Fitness
Charlotte Urgent Care Centers
Most Popular

The Skinny Pregnancy

Guiding Girls Through Pre-puberty

7 Best Charlotte Suburbs for Families

17 Things to Do With Kids in Charlotte This Weekend

Where to Ski, Snowboard and Tube Near North Carolina

A North Carolina Bucket List

Boys and Hormones

9 Places Kids Can Volunteer

5 Places to Ice Skate in Charlotte

Where to Fish in Charlotte

Annual Guides

Education Guide

This comprehensive guide covers preschool, private, charter and public schools in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Union and York counties.

GPS [Go. Play. See.]

Your guide to raising kids in the Queen City, plus our 2016 Readers' Favorites for places to play, explore and learn with the kids.