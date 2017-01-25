James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Special guests from the Ethnic and Folk Literature and Art Development with the Ministry of Culture in China will conduct a Welcome Ceremony for the new exhibit "A Year in China: Chinese...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-373-6261
Wear your team's favorite colors as you participate in game day activities throughout the museum.
Cost: $6
Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E. Main St.
Rock Hill, SC
More information
Telephone: 803-327-6400
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike,...
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Learn through play at Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...
Cost: $20/class
Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28209
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...
Cost: $10-$12
Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
More information
Telephone: 704-892-7953
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
This exhibit explores themes of motherhood, the role of women, the intensity of their hearts, and their embodiment as nature by highlighting the works of renowned artist Alison Saar....
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Where:
More information
Children can explore books and stories in creative ways, including interactive activities, math, science, games, etc. This story time will feature light and luminescence.
Cost: Free
Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4800
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Hear a story (told with the help of puppets), make a nature-based craft, and take a hike in the woods.
Cost: Free
Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 980-314-1119
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Where:
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Explore Newton's Cradle and make pompom shooters as you learn how potential energy changes to kinetic energy. Also at 2:15pm.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-373-6261
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Where:
More information
Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...
Cost: $20/class
Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28209
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Children and pre-teens can develop critical thinking skills through books and other hands-on activities.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mountain Island Library
4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-5600
Where:
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Where:
More information
Each session students have a STEM based problem to solve. They work in groups and use their hands to discover possible ways to solve the problem. Parents are given an outline with key...
Cost: $20/month or $50 for semester
Where:
Rescue Ranch
1424 Turnersburg Hwy.
Statesville, NC 28625
More information
Telephone: 704-768-0909
"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...
Cost: $6
Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
More information
Telephone: 803-909-7244
Children ages 3-6 years can share stories through books, songs, and other activities. Also at 1:30pm.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...
Cost: $20+
Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC 28202
Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2018
Preschoolers can get moving and engage with books through literacy and movement activities.
Cost: Free
Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-6000
Join a McDowell Nature Educator in this new, 6-part series that will get kids exploring the natural world. The series will highlight many ecological and scientific features the Nature Preserve has...
Cost: $5 per session
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Children with special needs can enjoy literacy-filled activities in this special library program. Registration required.
Cost: Free
Where:
Matthews Library
230 Matthews Station St.
Matthews, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-5000
This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Go on a Pokemon Go! expedition and use the popular app to seek out pokemon.
Cost: Free
Where:
Scaleybark Library
101 Scaleybark Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-6400
Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...
Cost: $20+
Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC 28202
This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Kids can choose from old favorites or learn critical thinking skills and problem solving with a new board game.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4630
Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...
Cost: $20+
Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC 28202
Take a heart-healthy journey and learn about the things your body needs to grow up strong. Creative Play Professionals will kick off the activity at Town Center with a book reading. Also at...
Cost: $10
Where:
Discovery Place KIDS
105 Gilead Road
Huntersville, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...
Cost: Free
Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC 28203
More information
Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Your favorite kindergartner, Junie B. Jones, is estatic about her brand-new mittens--until a dirty, rotten thief steals them. So when she finds a fantastic pen on the school floor she should get to...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
This show honors the American icon Will Rogers, who earned his fame with appearances on stage, screen, radio, and in newspapers. See website for showtimes.
Cost: $13-$19
Where:
Fullwood Theater
100 McDowell Street East
Matthews, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-846-8343
Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...
Cost: $10-$12
Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
More information
Telephone: 704-892-7953
Journey with Jack and Annie to medieval England for a magical adventure in this adaptation from the popular book series for children. Fri. and Sat., 7pm; Sun., 3pm.
Cost: $10-$15
Where:
The Charles Mack Citizen Center
Joe V. Knox Auditorium
215 N. Main St.
Mooresville , NC
View map »
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
This exhibit explores themes of motherhood, the role of women, the intensity of their hearts, and their embodiment as nature by highlighting the works of renowned artist Alison Saar....
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
Shop thousands of gently-used items, including children's and baby clothing, equipment, furniture, toys, games, and maternity wear. Early-Bird Sale from 7:30-8:30am for an additional $2.
Cost: $4 parking (cash only)
Where:
The Park Expo and Conference Center
800 Briar Creek Road
, NC
Take a 2-3 mile guided hike with a naturalist, where you will discover about the local flora and fauna. Registration Required.
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
This 20-minute program consists of picture-book sharing, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. Also at 1:30pm.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Celebrate National Bird Feeding Month by spending time with a Bobwhite Quail. Learn about bird enrichment, examine quail feathers and eggs, and even make your own bird feeder to attract birds...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Imagine and construct your own visual interpretation of a fairy tale by creating 3D shapes that will be used to create a fantastical 3D art piece. Presented by Community School of the Arts.
Cost: Free.
Where:
Independence Regional Library
6000 Conference Drive
Charlotte, NC 28212
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4800
Explore books about silly science with hands-on activities. Registration required.
Cost: Free
Where:
Davidson Library
119 S. Main St.
Davidson , NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4000
Dr. Jennifer Caicedo with Food Allergy Institute of Charlotte and Dr. Rachel Wiese with Charlotte Pediatric Clinic will lead the first educational session of Bridging the Gap between allergy...
Cost: Free
Where:
St. Matthew Catholic Church
8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.
, NC
As an introduction to Black History Month, storyteller Elisha Minter will narrates these tales from a historical point of view, sharing what life was like in North Carolina for farmers,...
Cost: Free
Where:
Beatties Ford Road Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-416-3000
Join H2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness Studio for the official Charlotte Launch Party with pop up classes, music, dancing, raffles, snacks, awesome giveaways, and more. One hundred percent...
Cost: $5 per person (cash only)
Where:
Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
More information
Telephone: 757-831-6027
On every Saturday during the month of February, Historic Brattonsville will present special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont. Ongoing...
Cost: $5-$8
Where:
Historic Brattonsville
1444 Brattonsville Rd.
McConnells, NC 29726
More information
Telephone: 803-909-7244
Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...
Cost: Free
Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC 28105
More information
Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through...
Cost: $20+
Where:
Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena)
333 E. Trade St.
, NC 28202
This tour designed for Black History Month shares the role of the enslaved population in North Carolina's mining history.
Cost: $2; children 8 under free
Where:
Reed Gold Mine
9621 Reed Mine Road
Midland, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-721-4653
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Your favorite kindergartner, Junie B. Jones, is estatic about her brand-new mittens--until a dirty, rotten thief steals them. So when she finds a fantastic pen on the school floor she should get to...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
This show honors the American icon Will Rogers, who earned his fame with appearances on stage, screen, radio, and in newspapers. See website for showtimes.
Cost: $13-$19
Where:
Fullwood Theater
100 McDowell Street East
Matthews, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-846-8343
Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...
Cost: $10-$12
Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
More information
Telephone: 704-892-7953
Journey with Jack and Annie to medieval England for a magical adventure in this adaptation from the popular book series for children. Fri. and Sat., 7pm; Sun., 3pm.
Cost: $10-$15
Where:
The Charles Mack Citizen Center
Joe V. Knox Auditorium
215 N. Main St.
Mooresville , NC
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can gain free access to participating museums in the Charlotte area, including The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center, Levine...
Cost: Free
Where:
Locations vary
, NC
This exhibit explores themes of motherhood, the role of women, the intensity of their hearts, and their embodiment as nature by highlighting the works of renowned artist Alison Saar....
Cost: $7-$9
Where:
Harvey B. Gantt Center
551 South Tryon St.
, NC
More information
Telephone: 704-547-3700
