James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Snakes, frogs, turtles and other animals cope with winter weather by simply taking a break. Where do these estivators go, and how is this strategy different from hibernation? Meet some live animals...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Dads + Bags + Brews is a monthly pint-filled brewery hangout for dads and dads-to-be, sponsored by Baby+Company, Charlotte's only birth center. Join for craft beer, cornhole, friends, and fun....
Cost: Free
Where:
Free Range Brewing
2320 N Davidson St.
Charlotte, NC 28205
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-750-5535
Website »
In this interactive musical adventure, Daniel and his friends stories of friendship and helping others, and explore the vibrant world of their much-beloved Neighborhood of Make-Believe....
Cost: $25+
Where:
Knight Theater
430 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-1000
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
Learn through play at Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...
Cost: $20/class
Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28209
View map »
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike,...
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
This exhibit is the first major museum exhibition to focus on the groundbreaking women artists affiliated with the Abstract Expressionist movement during the years of 1945-1960. It will feature...
Cost: $6-$12
Where:
Mint Museum Uptown
500 S. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2000
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Kids can explore plant-life and animals and their habitats throughout the seasons with hands-on activities, crafts, games, puppet, hikes, and more.
Cost: Free
Where:
Reedy Creek Nature Preserve
2900 Rocky River Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 980-314-1119
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
Children can get creative with LEGOS in this weekly drop-in program.
Cost: Free
Where:
Gaston County Public Library
1555 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-868-2164
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Children ages 5-11 can experiment with science by exploring winter through hands-on activities and stories.
Cost: Free
Where:
Steele Creek Library
13620 Steele Creek Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-6800
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
Learn through play with Tinkergarten, which shares ideas with educational frameworks like Montessori, Waldorf and Reggio Emilia. An expert-designed curriculum adapts to region and...
Cost: $20/class
Where:
Freedom Park - Demonstration Garden
2435 Cumberland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28209
View map »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
Children and pre-teens can develop critical thinking skills through books and other hands-on activities.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mountain Island Library
4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-5600
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Students will learn the characteristics of a tropical environment and discover the unique ways tropical plants have adapted for survival in the Orchid Conservatory.
Cost: $8-$12
Where:
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
6500 S. New Hope Road
Belmont, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-825-4490
Website »
See how an animal's exterior (feathers, scales, fur, etc.) can give you important information about that animal.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
"Wee" ones three years and younger and their caregivers will enjoy stories, movement with music, and a seasonal craft during our Wee Wednesday program. On the 3rd Wednesday of each...
Cost: $6
Where:
Main Street Children's Museum
133 E Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
View map »
More information
Telephone: 803-909-7244
Website »
Explore the mint museum's exhibitions.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mint Museum Randolph | 2730 Randolph Road
Mint Museum Uptown | 500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-337-2018
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Preschoolers can engage with books through movement and pre-reading skills.
Cost: Free
Where:
North County Regional Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
Huntersville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-6000
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Join the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley as they return to the Kitchen House. The ladies will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration.
Cost: Free
Where:
The President James K Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-7145
Contact Name: Angela Thorpe
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Visit the Mooresville Public Library to hear Frederick Folkerts speak about growing up in Wuppertal Germany during WWII.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mooresville Public Library
304 S. Main St.
Mooresville, NC 28115
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-663-1062
Toddlers and preschoolers can join Holly Johnson in a music and movement program that features listening to songs and playing a variety of instruments.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »
This production will be supported by a professional director, stage manager and production team including professional costume, set, and lighting designers allowing the performers to truly...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ballantyne Arts Center
11318 N. Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-716-4670
Website »
Calling all builders, tinkerers, and techies! Discover the Maker Movement. Spend the nights in the museum as you explore robotics, technology, and engineering. Enjoy a show in the new science...
Cost: $35 for children and adult leaders
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
This free event is open to performers and spectators of all ages. Instrumentalists, singers, dancers, storytellers, poets, jugglers, magicians and others are all welcome. Audience seating is...
Cost: Free
Where:
McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square
345 N. College St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-348-5770
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
Explore nature through arts and crafts. Each session will have a different theme and participants can take home a craft. Dress for mess.
Cost: $3
Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-875-1391
Website »
Programs include storytime and hands-on activities designed for sensory skills and developmental growth. The program schedule includes: Jan. 6 - Snowman Mosaic Jan. 14 - Snow Globe Art...
Cost: $6 per child/adult; $3 for each additional child
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. ...
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Sponsor: McDowell Nature Center
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
This family-friendly event features craft brews, wine, cider, live music and the best food trucks in Charlotte. Bring the whole family, including your dogs. Along...
Cost: Free
Where:
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St.
Charlotte, NC 28203
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Sycamore Brewing
Contact Name: Katelyn Carpenter
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...
Cost: $10-$12
Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Explore the moon, stars and beyond in the new planetarium. Housed in the museum's original Charlotte A. Kelly Planetarium, the dome has been retrofitted with a new Digitarium Zeta...
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings.The Hornets Family Night deal is back! Score three tickets, three hot dogs, and three sodas for just $60. (Not available on game day).
Cost: Three tickets, three hot dogs and three sodas for $60. Advance purchase required
Where:
The Spectrum
333 E. Trade St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »
James H. Planetarium and Science Theater presents: From the Earth to the Universe. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents and visitors are invited to attend museums and enjoy a range of art, science, history and heritage experiences at places such as Bechtler Museum of Modern Art,...
Cost: Free
Where:
Various Locations in Charlotte
, NC
This healthy living super show will feature a get moving stage with rotating fitness classes throughout the day, a cardio dance zone, healthy eating stage, a kids' zone designed to get children...
Cost: $5; kids 12 and under free
Where:
The Park Expo and Conference Center
800 Briar Creek Road
, NC
View map »
This production will be supported by a professional director, stage manager and production team including professional costume, set, and lighting designers allowing the performers to truly shine on...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ballantyne Arts Center
11318 N. Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-716-4670
Website »
Kids can learn the basics of the high-tech treasure hunt called geocaching with tips, tools, and by using a GPS unit and smartphone app.
Cost: $8 per family
Where:
Latta Plantation Nature Preserve
6211 Sample Road
Huntersville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-875-1391
Website »
Compare styles and types of rock art, and then create your own by carving and sculpting a soapstone pendant. Best for children ages 6 and up with adult supervision. Reservations recommended. Time...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Children can explore rhythms and rhymes, and make their own music at the Musical Petting Zoo, presented by the Symphony Guild of Charlotte.
Cost: Free
Where:
ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-416-4600
Website »
Find out what it takes to be a great pet owner with a hands-on activity in the Naturalist Lab.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-373-6261
Website »
The Charlotte Museum of History will be one of the locations for the Arts & Science Council’s Third Annual Connect with Culture Day. This free event will feature an afternoon of...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Charlotte Museum of History
3500 Shamrock Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-568-1774
Website »
Stop by between 2pm and 4pm to create a nature-inspired winter craft to take home. Dress for mess. Registration is required.
Cost: Free
Where:
McDowell Nature Center
15222 York Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-588-5224
Website »
Join H2K Happy Healthy Kids Fitness at Aerial CLT for the 2nd of 3 pop-up classes. Come out and experience Family and me Cardio Dance. This class will be a combination of dancing,...
Cost: $5 per person (cash only)
Where:
Aerial CLT
801 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 758-831-6027
Website »
Calling all builders, tinkerers, and techies! Discover the Maker Movement. Spend the nights in the museum as you explore robotics, technology, and engineering. Enjoy a show in the new science...
Cost: $35 for children and adult leaders
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
January and February Only Join Noreen Neuron, host of the "Personal Universe" game show, as she leads us through a competition to decide which body system is the...
Cost: $12-$13
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Learn about the groundbreaking ministry of the studio, World Wide Pictures, and find out how the My Hope outreach uses film to share the Gospel today. Read stories from behind the scenes of BGEA...
Cost: Free
Where:
The Billy Graham Library
4330 Westmont Drive
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-401-3200
Website »
Currently the only Egyptian mummy in North Carolina. Families can explore the culture and history of the 22nd Dynasty, uncover the mystery of mummification in the hands-on CSI Lab, and meet...
Cost: $6
Where:
Iredell Museums
134 Court St.
Statesville, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-873-7347
Website »
Some NASCAR drivers race to live, but Tony Stewart lives to race. The 2016 season marked the end of Stewart’s memorable career as a NASCAR driver. During his NASCAR premier series career, he...
Cost: $12.95- $19.95
Where:
NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28202
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-654-4400
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Gastonia Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-824-5775
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, Pineville Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount. First...
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
601 N. Polk St.
Pineville, NC 28134
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-889-1211
Website »
In celebration of First Responders Appreciation Month, University Monkey Joe’s wants to share its appreciation for the local fire and police department employees with a special discount....
Cost: $4-$9
Where:
Monkey Joe's
10215 University City Blvd Suite C
University, NC 28213
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-549-1588
Website »
Take a walk on the Paw Paw Nature Trail with a naturalist and learn more about the diversity of the forest habitat.
Cost: $8
Where:
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Lakeshore Learning Stores provide fun, free crafts every Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Bit.ly/freecraftsforkids for the featured craft of the week or call your local Lakeshore Learning store for...
Cost: Free
Where:
Lakeshore Learning Store
10005 E. Independence Blvd.
Matthews, NC 28105
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Lakeshore Learning Store
Telephone: 704-849-2450
Website »
James H. Lynn Planetarium and Science Theater presents: Winter Sky Shows on Sat. and Sun. at 4pm. Explore two fascinating topics in one science theater program. First, explore the constellations of...
Cost: $3 per person in addition to museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
Organized and toured by Studio Art Quilt Associates, this exhibition features 38 art quilts created by textile artists from around the world. These stunningly vivid and masterfully crafted quilts...
Cost: Adults-$8, Seniors-$7, Youth-$5, CHM members and children 3 and under FREE
Where:
The Museums of York County
4621 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View map »
Young mates set sail on a self-guided pirate voyage aboard our miniature pirate ship, the Adventure, at anchor in the Explorer's Outpost. Children can dress-up, learn and play at their...
Cost: $6-$7
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Discover 400 years of Catawba Indian history as you explore replicated structures that reflect the life and culture of the Carolina Woodlands. Weather permitting; closing dates are...
Cost: Free with paid museum admission
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Sponsor: The Schiele Museum of Natural History
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Contact Name: Philip McGinnis
Website »
Experience life in 13th-century Mongolia in this exhibition that showcases the life of ruler Genghis Khan. The collection features more than 200 artifacts and relics such as gold jewelry,...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-372-6261
Website »
Trilobites lived, thrived and became extinct millions of years before the age of dinosaurs. See more than 200 specimens of these creatures from long ago covering five geological periods that...
Cost: $9-$10
Where:
The Schiele Museum of Natural History
1500 E. Garrison Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28054
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-866-6923
Website »
In a twist on the classic tale, Goldilocks isn't quite the devilish little girl we've always heard about--she is alone in the world and deeply curious. Baby Bear is sheltered by loving and...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
A rambunctious group of traveling actors decide to perform a humorous version of the classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, with the help of exaggerated masks, that will have the audience in...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Nick and his family leave their native country of Homeland to move to America. But upon arrival, they discover a culture and prejudices they never expected. In the play, Nick and his family members...
Cost: $12+
Where:
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E. 7th St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-973-2828
Website »
Join Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, and Toto as they travel to the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard who will grant them their hearts' desires. See website for...
Cost: $10-$12
Where:
Armour Street Theatre
307 Armour St.
Davidson , NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704-892-7953
Website »
Celebrate the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in this exhibit. Presented by Tower Bridge International Education, this walkthrough presentation features multimedia...
Cost: $13-$17
Where:
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St.
, NC
View map »
More information
Telephone: 704--372-6261
Website »
Stay connected to what's going on for kids and families in the Charlotte area by signing up for our FREE e-newsletters!